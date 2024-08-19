Tightening of charges against "Abzas Mdia" defendants continues
Tightening of charges against "Abzas Mdia" defendants continues
On 16 August, another "Abzas Media" defendant, Mohammed Kekalov, was charged with seven new charges.
This was reported by those close to Kekalov.
These are the same Articles: 192.3.2, 193-1.3.1, 193-1.3.2, 206.4, 320.1 and 320.2, 213.2.1. of the Criminal Code (illegal entrepreneurship, money obtained by criminal means by an organised group, smuggling by an organised group, forgery of documents and their use, tax evasion by an organised group).
A day earlier, the same charges were brought against other defendants in the case: journalist Nargiz Absalamova and economist Farid Mehralizade.
* Between November 2023 and January 2024, six journalists and media workers associated with "Abzas Media" were arrested on charges of ‘foreign currency smuggling by prior conspiracy’: Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinj Vagifgyzy, Nargiz Absalamova, Elnara Gasymova, Mohammed Kekalov and guest journalist Hafiz Babaly.
In April, Imran Aliyev, head of the "meclis.info" website, and Anar Mammadli, head of the Centre for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education, were also arrested in this case. Subsequently, their cases were separated into separate proceedings.
On 1 June, economist Farida Mehralizade was also arrested in the 'Abzas Media" case.
The arrested do not plead guilty. Human rights activists recognized them as political prisoners. International organisations called for the release of the arrested.
