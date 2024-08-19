The Defence Ministry reported exchange of fire in Nakhchivan and Kalbajar
On 18 August at 19:30 the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Lyakyatag settlement of Julfa region of Nakhchivan. The Azerbaijani side returned fire, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.
According to the same source, on the same day at 23:50 the Armenian side shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of the settlement of Demirchidam of the Kalbajar region. The Azerbaijani side returned fire.
In doing so, the Armenian Defense Ministry denied Baku's reports about the shelling of Azerbaijani positions.
- 20 August 2024, 18:19
Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.
- 20 August 2024, 17:50
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.
- 20 August 2024, 17:44
On August 20, the “Musavat” Party sent an official letter to the editorial office of the news portal "Qafqazinfo.az," demanding a refutation of an article, a press release from the “Musavat” Party.
As the Azerbaijani government intensifies its crackdown on journalists ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaidjan.
