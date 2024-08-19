The Defence Ministry reported exchange of fire in Nakhchivan and Kalbajar

On 18 August at 19:30 the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Lyakyatag settlement of Julfa region of Nakhchivan. The Azerbaijani side returned fire, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.

According to the same source, on the same day at 23:50 the Armenian side shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of the settlement of Demirchidam of the Kalbajar region. The Azerbaijani side returned fire.

In doing so, the Armenian Defense Ministry denied Baku's reports about the shelling of Azerbaijani positions.