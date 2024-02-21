Tofig Yagublu is examined in a pre-trial detention center

The family of the arrested opposition leader Tofig Yagublu is concerned about his health. "Today I spoke with my father on the phone. He said that he was examined again, X-rayed, and his heart was checked. The prison doctor reported that a previous blood test revealed that he had excess cholesterol (206). Today, he was prescribed the medicine "dysliptin", the daughter of the politician Nigar Khazi said.

He will have an ultrasound examination on Friday. When his father asked what the examination was related to, he was not given a clear answer. "These measures, against the background of Navalny's murder in prison, further increase our concern," Nigar Khazi said. According to her, a lawyer will meet with Yagublu at the end of the week. The Prison Service could not be reached for comment.

*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the “Musavat” Party, was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal document production. Previously, the politician was repeatedly subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations have recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.