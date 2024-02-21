Yerevan has received another package of proposals on a peace treaty from Baku

Yerevan has received another package of proposals on a peace treaty from Baku, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said at a briefing on Wednesday. On January 4, Armenia sent its version of the draft document, and at the end of the month, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister promised to respond soon.

According to Grigoryan, the foreign ministers of the two countries will discuss a peace treaty at the next meeting. On January 10, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that there is a certain regression in Azerbaijan's proposals on a number of points of the peace treaty. According to him, Armenia has worked on these points and sent its constructive proposals. Later, the minister also stated that Azerbaijan refuses to resume negotiations with Armenia at the existing sites.

The exchange of proposals on a peace treaty has been going on between Armenia and Azerbaijan for almost three years. In 2022, Azerbaijan put forward 5 points on the basis of which an agreement should be concluded.

1) mutual recognition by States of sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of state borders and political independence of each other;

2) mutual confirmation by States of the absence of territorial claims against each other and their acceptance of a legal obligation not to make such claims in the future;

3) to refrain from threatening each other's security in international relations, from using threats and force against political independence and territorial integrity, as well as other circumstances that do not correspond to the purposes of the UN Charter;

4) delimitation and demarcation of the state border, establishment of diplomatic relations;

5) the opening of transport links and communications, the establishment of other relevant communications and cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

Since then, the parties have been discussing the text of the future document, putting forward their options and exchanging proposals.