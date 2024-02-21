Yerevan has received another package of proposals on a peace treaty from Baku
Yerevan has received another package of proposals on a peace treaty from Baku
Yerevan has received another package of proposals on a peace treaty from Baku, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said at a briefing on Wednesday. On January 4, Armenia sent its version of the draft document, and at the end of the month, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister promised to respond soon.
According to Grigoryan, the foreign ministers of the two countries will discuss a peace treaty at the next meeting. On January 10, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that there is a certain regression in Azerbaijan's proposals on a number of points of the peace treaty. According to him, Armenia has worked on these points and sent its constructive proposals. Later, the minister also stated that Azerbaijan refuses to resume negotiations with Armenia at the existing sites.
The exchange of proposals on a peace treaty has been going on between Armenia and Azerbaijan for almost three years. In 2022, Azerbaijan put forward 5 points on the basis of which an agreement should be concluded.
1) mutual recognition by States of sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of state borders and political independence of each other;
2) mutual confirmation by States of the absence of territorial claims against each other and their acceptance of a legal obligation not to make such claims in the future;
3) to refrain from threatening each other's security in international relations, from using threats and force against political independence and territorial integrity, as well as other circumstances that do not correspond to the purposes of the UN Charter;
4) delimitation and demarcation of the state border, establishment of diplomatic relations;
5) the opening of transport links and communications, the establishment of other relevant communications and cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.
Since then, the parties have been discussing the text of the future document, putting forward their options and exchanging proposals.
-
-
- Politics
- 21 February 2024 17:05
Politics
-
The United States said on Thursday that it will 'continue to encourage' Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a peace agreement, following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent meetings with the leaders in Munich, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 21 February 2024, 17:33
The term of the arrest of the head of the Internet TV " Kanal 13" Aziz Orujev has been extended for another month - until March 27. This decision was made today by the Sabail District Court of Baku, the lawyer of the journalist Bahruz Bayramov said. The defense considers this decision unfounded and intends to file an appeal. "Aziz Orujev repeated that he considers the accusations far-fetched and connects them with his journalistic activities," the lawyer said.
-
- 21 February 2024, 17:27
The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce organized a visit and meetings of six German companies with government agencies of Azerbaijan. The Germans want to participate in the construction of water supply and sewerage networks in the Karabakh Economic Region (KER). At a conference dedicated to this issue in Baku, representatives of German companies demonstrated their capabilities and work done in Germany and other countries.
-
- 21 February 2024, 17:05
Ex-deputy Nazim Beidemirli was suddenly given a medical examination in the pre-trial detention center, his wife Farida Beidemirli said. According to her, on February 19, Badermirli was invited to the pre-trial detention center. "He didn't ask for help himself. He was X-rayed, his blood pressure was measured and he was recommended to undergo tests. However, he did not agree and demanded that doctors whom he trusts come to the pre-trial detention center. To do this, we will make an official appeal," the spouse said. At the same time, she pointed to the deterioration of her husband's health. "Nazim said he feels bad. Every year in November, he received physiotherapy treatment for bronchitis, but due to his arrest, he was unable to undergo treatment this year," Farida Beidemirli said.
Leave a review