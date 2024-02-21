Political prisoners,  unexpectedly, are invited to undergo  medical examinations

Ex-deputy Nazim Beidemirli was suddenly given a medical examination in the pre-trial detention center, his wife Farida Beidemirli said. According to her, on February 19, Badermirli was invited to the pre-trial detention center. "He didn't ask for help himself. He was X-rayed, his blood pressure was measured and he was recommended to undergo tests. However, he did not agree and demanded that doctors whom he trusts come to the pre-trial detention center. To do this, we will make an official appeal," the spouse said. At the same time, she pointed to the deterioration of her husband's health. "Nazim said he feels bad. Every year in November, he received physiotherapy treatment for bronchitis, but due to his arrest, he was unable to undergo treatment this year," Farida Beidemirli said.

The prison doctor also informed the journalist Polad Aslanov, who is serving a prison sentence, about the instruction from the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice to conduct a comprehensive medical examination for him. According to his wife, Polad was examined by a neurologist, a dentist, an ultrasound examination was performed, but the results were not reported. At the same time, she said her husband complains of kidney pain and nervous overstrain. It should be noted that opposition politician Tofig Yagublu was suddenly examined. Apparently, the case of Navalny scared the Baku authorities.