Tofik Yagublu awaits trial to expose customers of his arrest - his daughter
Opposition politician Tofig Yagublu remains cheerful in jail and is looking forward to the trial in order to expose the perpetrators of his arrest. This was stated by his daughter Nigar Khazi after a meeting with his father on January 14 in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1.
She communicated with her father through a glass partition. "In general, the father has no complaints about the conditions of detention. He keeps his spirits up and is determined to fight," Nigar said.
Yagublu is looking forward to the trial in order to expose the customers and perpetrators of his political arrest, she noted.
In the coming days, an appeal against the refusal to transfer Yagublu to house arrest will be considered.
* Yagublu was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal document production. He denied the accusations and called them falsified.
Previously, the politician had repeatedly been subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations have recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.
