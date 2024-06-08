Traffic police commented on the detention of Elshan Hasanov (updated)
The reason for the detention of human rights defender Elshan Hasanov was his violation of traffic rules, the police said. Hasanov was released after a drug examination, the activist himself said.
"Today at 09.00, the driver of a “Nissan” car with state license plates, Elshan Hasanov, while driving on the 12-km Baku-Salyan highway, violated the rules of maneuver, in connection with which he was stopped and an administrative protocol was drawn up against him," Turan was informed in the public relations department of the Main Traffic Police Department.
Hasanov himself told Turan that after being detained, he was taken to Sumgayit for a drug examination. Alcohol and drugs were not found in Hasanov's body, after which he was released. "If I violated traffic rules, they could have issued a fine on the spot. Why did they have to take me to Sumgayit, arrange a drug examination for me, a 65-year-old man?", Hasanov noted.
* * *
Traffic police detained human rights activist Elshan Hasanov
On Saturday morning, traffic police detained human rights activist Elshan Hasanov while driving his car to the Sadarak shopping center.
“We were stopped by the traffic police for no reason. Without any reason, Elshan bey is being taken for forced examination to a drug treatment clinic,” the human rights activist’s wife, Rena Hasanova, told Turan.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs could not be reached for comment.
Former “prisoner of conscience” Elshan Hasanov heads the Center for Monitoring Political Prisoners. He is also the co-coordinator of the Union “For Freedom for Political Prisoners of Azerbaijan”.
Leave a review
Politics
-
The team at Reporters Without Borders’ international secretariat, its offices and sections, and their boards of directors, are deeply saddened to announce the death of Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders International and director-general of Reporters Without Borders, following a battle with cancer.
-
- 8 June 2024, 15:34
Azerbaijan supports the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, President Ilham Aliyev said today. "Azerbaijan's position is unequivocal - an independent Palestinian state should be created, and East Jerusalem should become its capital. Today's tragedy in Gaza should be over soon. The war must end, and all issues must be resolved through negotiations," Aliyev said in a press statement in Cairo today after talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan supports efforts in this direction and Cairo's initiatives should be considered.
-
- 8 June 2024, 14:34
The talks in Cairo between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Egypt, Ilham Aliyev and Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi resulted in signing of a package of bilateral agreements. In particular, Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Energy, Economy and Transport. In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding on friendship and cooperation was signed between the Executive Power of Baku and the Governorate of Cairo.
-
- 8 June 2024, 14:14
The Baku Court of Appeal has completed consideration of a complaint against the verdict of an activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elbai Kerimli. Following the results of the proceedings, the appellate instance reclassified the charge from Article 234.4.3, (illegal acquisition, possession of drugs on a large scale for sale) to the milder Article 234.1-1 (illegal acquisition, possession of drugs on a large scale without the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and reduced the prison sentence from 6 to 5 years, lawyer Neymat Kerimli told Turan.
1 comment
Togrul
2024-06-08
Еще один наркоман сл стажем.