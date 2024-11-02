Transport Plan for COP29: Major Preparations for Smooth Traffic Flow in Baku

In the lead-up to COP29, significant efforts are being made to ensure seamless transportation for participants and residents in Baku. At a briefing on November 1, Orkhan Mahmudlu, Head of the Transport Department of COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company, highlighted the commitment to efficient mobility, noting that 16 transport hubs have been set up around major hotels and residential areas. These hubs are designed to allow COP29 participants to easily move between key locations, ensuring comfort and timely access to event venues.

Mahmudlu emphasized the meticulous planning process that began back in February, accompanied by extensive improvements to Baku’s transport infrastructure. These enhancements aim to accommodate the expected influx of more than 50,000 high-ranking guests, aligning the city's facilities with international standards to provide a quality experience for all COP29 attendees.

Supporting Mahmudlu’s statements, Anar Rzayev, Head of the Azerbaijan Ground Transport Agency (AYNA), explained upcoming route adjustments within the city. Specifically, new routes for various types of transport will be activated, and dedicated shuttle lines will run continuously between major transport hubs and event locations. Additionally, more than ten existing bus routes will be temporarily suspended for the first four days of the conference to optimize traffic flow.

Significant changes will be made near the "Koroglu" metro station, which typically serves over 30 routes. Only three routes will continue to operate in the area known as the "Pyramid." Participants are encouraged to use these adapted public transport options, with clear directions and real-time information available on the official COP29 website.

Namidan Piriev, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Intelligent Transport Management Center, assured local residents and participants of security and organization on key roads where restrictions will be imposed. Temporary checkpoints may also appear during the event, with alternative routes available to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow.

Despite these measures, the arrival of heads of state, government leaders, and high-ranking officials from around the world is expected to cause disruptions to normal traffic, particularly in the initial days, according to Turan. Historically, the arrival of even a single high-profile international guest has created traffic issues in Baku. For COP29, which hosts numerous high-profile attendees, authorities have taken measures aimed at optimizing traffic, though expectations remain cautious. Despite extensive planning and assurances of minimal disruptions, traffic congestion may be unavoidable.

The best advice for residents and guests is to avoid COP29 routes on event days if possible. Alternative routes and additional public transportation options may be available, but patience and planning will likely be required for those navigating the city. Summit organizers urge everyone to remain flexible, especially during peak hours, to help minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth experience for both locals and international guests.