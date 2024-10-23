Trial in the case of “Kanal-11” Director Continues in Baku

On October 23, the trial of Teymur Kerimov, the director of the YouTube channel "Kanal-11," resumed at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the session, attorney Neymat Kerimli requested the disqualification of the court, citing the judges' bias. “The reason is that at the hearing on September 27, the presiding judge, Azad Mejidov, assisted the victim and asked leading questions, while the victim refused to answer my questions,” the lawyer told the Turan agency. However, the court rejected the lawyer's request.

Teymur Kerimov himself reported allegations of torture by the police. Again, the court dismissed this claim. The next hearing is scheduled for November 4, according to the lawyer.

*Teymur Kerimov was arrested in December 2023 on charges under Article 182.2.2 (repeated extortion through threats), Article 182.2.4 (extortion aimed at acquiring property of significant value), and Article 182.2.1 (extortion by a group acting in concert) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code. Human rights activists have recognized him as a political prisoner.