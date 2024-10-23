Teymur Kerimov
Trial in the case of “Kanal-11” Director Continues in Baku
On October 23, the trial of Teymur Kerimov, the director of the YouTube channel "Kanal-11," resumed at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the session, attorney Neymat Kerimli requested the disqualification of the court, citing the judges' bias. “The reason is that at the hearing on September 27, the presiding judge, Azad Mejidov, assisted the victim and asked leading questions, while the victim refused to answer my questions,” the lawyer told the Turan agency. However, the court rejected the lawyer's request.
Teymur Kerimov himself reported allegations of torture by the police. Again, the court dismissed this claim. The next hearing is scheduled for November 4, according to the lawyer.
*Teymur Kerimov was arrested in December 2023 on charges under Article 182.2.2 (repeated extortion through threats), Article 182.2.4 (extortion aimed at acquiring property of significant value), and Article 182.2.1 (extortion by a group acting in concert) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code. Human rights activists have recognized him as a political prisoner.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 24 October 2024, 13:20
The BRICS summit continued in Kazan on Thursday. The ‘BRICS friends’ countries were seated near the round table at the plenary session in alphabetical order. Therefore, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were next to each other.
-
- 24 October 2024, 12:23
Speech delivered by Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit
-
- 24 October 2024, 10:58
The Biden administration on Wednesday for the first time confirmed that it had been 'seeing evidence' of North Korean troops' presence in Russia — possibly to join Moscow’s war against Ukraine, a move that the White House said would have ramifications for both Europe and Asia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 23 October 2024, 20:35
A terrorist attack occurred in front of the building of a Turkish aerospace company that produces combat drones and fighter jets on Wednesday evening. According to media reports, the attack was carried out on the TUSAŞ aircraft factory in Ankara. Shots and explosions were heard, A Haber reports.
1 comment
Samir
2024-10-24
Ребята но он ведь на самом деле был рэкетиром и мошенником.