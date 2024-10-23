Cabinet Discusses Impact of Heavy Rains on October 21-22

On October 23, a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov addressed the consequences of the heavy rainfall in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula over the past two days. The meeting included leaders from relevant agencies.

Asadov emphasized both subjective and objective factors contributing to the situation, which hindered the infrastructure from functioning at full capacity, resulting in serious repercussions. He noted that necessary measures are being taken to restore the damaged infrastructure, and that the situation is being assessed, with final decisions to be made after the results are determined.

Participants included Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaleddin Heydarov, Minister of Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov, Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikailov, Chairman of the State Road Agency Saleh Mammadov, Head of the Executive Authority of Baku Eldar Azizov, and Chairman of “Azerishig” Open Joint Stock Company Vugar Ahmedov, among others. They discussed the aftermath of the rains, the underlying causes, and potential solutions.

The need to address pressing technical issues within Baku’s infrastructure was highlighted. The Prime Minister instructed to expedite the elimination of the rain's aftermath, thoroughly investigate and analyze the causes, and implement both short-term and long-term measures to prevent similar problems in the future, while urgently restoring the affected infrastructure to full readiness, according to a statement from the Cabinet.