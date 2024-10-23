Trial of Ali Kerimli Postponed Indefinitely

The trial of Ali Kerimli, leader of the PNFA, has once again been postponed, this time for a month and a half. The hearing, originally scheduled for October 22, was delayed at the last minute due to a request from the private prosecutor, with the court later announcing a new date of December 2.

The PNFA has interpreted this postponement as a "political decision," believing that the authorities wish to avoid court hearings against Kerimli, which have resulted in protest actions outside the courthouse, especially in light of the upcoming COP29.

Conversely, the trial of an opposition leader right before COP29, when international attention is focused on the country, provides further grounds for criticism of the Azerbaijani government. It appears the postponement is intended to allow the process to continue after COP29 concludes.

*Former PNFA member Aydin Aliyev filed a lawsuit against Kerimli, demanding he be held accountable under Article 147.1 (defamation) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code. Aliyev labeled as "defamation" Kerimli's comments regarding a court decision that annulled the PNFA congress resolutions following his complaint.

Specifically, the lawsuit stems from Kerimli’s statements asserting: “Aydin Aliyev, expelled from the PNFA for deviating from the party's political course and collaborating with the authorities, was forcibly reinstated as head of the Audit Commission by court decision… Based on this individual’s complaint, the Nasimi District Court on July 5, 2024, invalidated the resolutions from the congress held on June 24, 2023, which were passed by a vote of 287 “for” and 1 “against”.”

Kerimli has called the lawsuit baseless, claiming it was accepted by the court "on the orders of the authorities." If the complaint is upheld, Kerimli could face up to six months in prison.