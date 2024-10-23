Traffic Restrictions in Baku on the Night of October 26-27
To monitor traffic flow, vehicle movement will be restricted in Baku from 2:30 AM to 5:50 AM on the night of October 26-27, this information was provided by the COP29 Operational Company. Additionally, the direction of traffic on certain streets in the capital will be altered. Details on which specific streets will be affected will be announced later.
