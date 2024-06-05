Trial of trade union activist Afiaddin Mammadov
On 4 June, Baku Court for Serious Crimes heard the testimony of victim Safar Huseynov at the trial of trade union activist Afiaddin Mammadov.
He stated that on the day of the incident he was walking along the street looking through his phone and bumped into Mammadov. After a verbal altercation, Mammadov stabbed him.
The judge then asked whether he intended to make peace with Mammadov and drop the complaint, to which Huseynov replied in the negative.
In turn, the trade union activist accused Huseynov of lying. In fact, it was Huseynov who attacked him in front of the activist's house, not where the investigation material says.
Mammadov noted that in fact, he was injured, as Huseynov hit him in the face and broke his nose. Moreover, Mammadov fell and injured his back. Despite the injuries, Mammadov received no medical aid.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 30 July.
*Afiaddin Mammadov, the head of the alternative confederation of trade unions "Workers’ Platform", was detained on 20 September near his home after being attacked by an unknown person. Mammadov was accused of stabbing the attacker (Article 221.3 - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons) and 126.1 (intentional infliction of serious harm to health) of the Criminal Code.
Later, the charges were tightened – according to Articles 126.2.4 (intentional infliction of serious harm to health in a generally dangerous manner) and 228.4 (illegal arms trafficking). He faces up to 11 years of imprisonment. Human rights activists recognized Mammadov as a political prisoner.
Politics
On June 5, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mohber had a telephone conversation. Aliyev confirmed his commitment to the agreements reached at the last meeting with the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, the press service of the head of Azerbaijan.
The case of the arrested first-group disabled person, Famil Khalilov, and his health were the subject of discussions at a meeting of human rights defenders with diplomats of European countries at the office of the European Union in Baku. The meeting was attended by Rufat Safarov, Fuad Hasanov, and Khalilov's wife. The staff of the EU mission, the embassies of Germany, France and the Netherlands were informed about the situation.
- 5 June 2024, 17:08
On Wednesday, the Baku Court of Appeal considered two complaints by Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) and the “Musavat” party, against the extension of arrest and refusal to transfer to house arrest. Both complaints were dismissed, Yagublu’s daughter Nigar Khazi said. According to her, during the meeting, Yagublu severely criticized the judges and the ruling regime. The cases were considered under the chairmanship of judges Zaur Huseynov and Murad Mammadov.
The health of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist, a first-group disabled person, worsened in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. He is not allowed to meet with his loved ones, said the wife of the activist Kichikhanym Khalilova. Khalilov can only contact his family by phone. Today he called his wife and said that he felt sick last night. He is being held in a cell with 8 other prisoners. At night, his temperature rose and he suffered from body ache. There is a process of rotting on his hands and ears," the wife said, noting that no help is provided to him in the medical unit.
