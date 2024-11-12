Marco Rubio
Trump Expected To Tap Marco Rubio For Top Diplomat
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly set to pick Sen. Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State, a move that will make the Floridan senator the first Latino to serve as the nation’s top diplomat, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The 53-year-old Rubio has long warned of the threat posed to the U.S. by its foreign adversaries, including Iran, China and others. He is also known for his longtime campaign calling attention to political prisoners worldwide, including in Azerbaijan.
In 2017, Rubio sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev, regarding the political targeting of journalists in the country. "The government of Azerbaijan should immediately release prominent journalist Mehman Aliyev," he tweeted in August of that year in defense of then-jailed TURAN director.
Most recently, Rubio has been a vocal critic of the arrest of Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu in Azerbaijan, tweeting last year that the prominent economist had been charged on baseless criminal charges and detained without access to medical care. "Mr. Ibadoghlu’s only crime has been to speak the truth. He should be immediately released," he noted last August.
In another followup tweet this May, Rubio noted: "As Azerbaijani opposition leader Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu faces trial on May 20th, we are reminded of the senseless persecution individuals worldwide face as they courageously advocate for liberty and prosperity."
Rubio, a leading member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is also seen as a potential pick able to thread the needle of appealing enough to Trump’s political base, while not needlessly eroding relationships with foreign allies. If he becomes secretary of state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would get to choose a replacement for his Senate seat.
Leave a review
-
-
- In World
- 12 November 2024 10:53
Politics
-
- 13 November 2024, 10:44
The top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on Tuesday called from the plane to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the Middle East and the South Caucasus, TURAN's Washington correspondent who is currently traveling with the secretary of state in Europe, reports.
-
- 12 November 2024, 22:44
BBC: The UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) has agreed to consider mutual lawsuits filed by Azerbaijan and Armenia, each accusing the other of violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination due to the ongoing situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
-
- 12 November 2024, 17:50
"A group of hydrologists and engineers from Azerbaijan and Armenia, with our active support, is working together on a comprehensive water management scheme for transboundary rivers," the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark Libby, wrote on the U.S. Embassy's social media account on November 12.
-
- 12 November 2024, 17:24
As the Biden administration draws to a close, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed on an emergency trip to Brussels to discuss how to support Ukraine with European allies.
1 comment
Gagik
2024-11-12
Xoroshaya novost. On i pro armyanskiy, okazivaetsya Tramp seychas ne tot Tramp chto mi znali.