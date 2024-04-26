Turkish-Russian monitoring center stops activities in Karabakh

The joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Aghdam ceased its activities on April 26.

Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Kerim Veliyev, and the Ambassadors of Turkey and Russia to Azerbaijan spoke at the closing ceremony of the center.

Earlier, the withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping troops began on April 17.

It should be recalled that the activity of the Russian-Turkish monitoring center began on January 30, 2021 in line with a memorandum signed between Moscow and Ankara.

According to the document, the center was established to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime and prevent violations in Karabakh after the end of the Second Karabakh War.

Note that 60 military personnel were represented in the center on each side.