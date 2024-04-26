Armenian Foreign Ministry studies proposal to meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister in Kazakhstan

The Armenian Foreign Ministry will announce the date of a possible meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the proposal of the Kazakh side as soon as an agreement is reached. This was announced by the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan.

"Armenia considers and supports those mediation efforts or negotiation platforms that are really aimed at achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus in line with the agreed documents, including the Alma Ata Declaration of 1991," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

Earlier Baku agreed to a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan. This was stated by President Ilham Aliyev on April 24.