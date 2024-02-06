  • contact.az Contact
UAE's Stewardship Of COP Presidency 'Offers Good Template For Azerbaijan,' U.S. Says

UAE’s Stewardship Of COP Presidency 'Offers Good Template For Azerbaijan,' U.S. Says

Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

UAE’s Stewardship Of COP Presidency 'Offers Good Template For Azerbaijan,' U.S. Says

The Biden administration’s top diplomat overseeing energy policy on Monday expressed his appreciation of the support that UAE "is providing to Azerbaijan as the Azeris take over as the chair of COP29," as he put it, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"[The Azeris] have got a lot of work ahead of them, and I think UAE’s successful stewardship of its COP presidency offers a good template for the Azeris, and we appreciate the fact that UAE is leaning into providing support there," Geoffrey Pyatt, assistant secretary of State for energy resources, told reporters during a call.

In particular, he highlighted the importance of the UAE Government's contribution in the areas around carbon management and decarbonization and energy transition, "the big national oil companies from – everybody from Nigeria to Iraq, and of course the big other players in the Gulf," as he described it.

"... The kind of consensus that was achieved at COP28 was really critically important in terms of accelerating our energy transition, building agreement on the importance of reducing the carbon intensity of the energy we use as fast as we possibly can – the urgency of the moment – using all the available technologies, including much closer attention to issues around methane and methane abatement and monitoring; the importance of carbon sequestration, something that Secretary Kerry talked about in the context of a really good roundtable of leaders focused on the carbon management challenge," he concluded.

