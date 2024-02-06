UAE’s Stewardship Of COP Presidency 'Offers Good Template For Azerbaijan,' U.S. Says
UAE’s Stewardship Of COP Presidency 'Offers Good Template For Azerbaijan,' U.S. Says
The Biden administration’s top diplomat overseeing energy policy on Monday expressed his appreciation of the support that UAE "is providing to Azerbaijan as the Azeris take over as the chair of COP29," as he put it, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"[The Azeris] have got a lot of work ahead of them, and I think UAE’s successful stewardship of its COP presidency offers a good template for the Azeris, and we appreciate the fact that UAE is leaning into providing support there," Geoffrey Pyatt, assistant secretary of State for energy resources, told reporters during a call.
In particular, he highlighted the importance of the UAE Government's contribution in the areas around carbon management and decarbonization and energy transition, "the big national oil companies from – everybody from Nigeria to Iraq, and of course the big other players in the Gulf," as he described it.
"... The kind of consensus that was achieved at COP28 was really critically important in terms of accelerating our energy transition, building agreement on the importance of reducing the carbon intensity of the energy we use as fast as we possibly can – the urgency of the moment – using all the available technologies, including much closer attention to issues around methane and methane abatement and monitoring; the importance of carbon sequestration, something that Secretary Kerry talked about in the context of a really good roundtable of leaders focused on the carbon management challenge," he concluded.
-
- Politics
- 6 February 2024 10:39
-
Politics
-
- 6 February 2024, 22:46
The Munich prosecutor's office charged Axel Fischer and Eduard Lintner with corruption and bribery of politicians.
-
- 6 February 2024, 18:03
On February 6, two pro-government websites, APA and Musavat, published "revealing" articles against Anar Mammadli, head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center. The articles say that this Center has received 150,000 manats for the "anti-PR" of the early presidential elections. An "informed" source told these media outlets that part of this money is intended to train observer groups, train them and send them to various regions. The bulk of the funds will be used to commit various violations by specially trained persons on election day, fixing it on video and distributing it to a wide audience on social networks, the articles claim.
-
- 6 February 2024, 17:04
Voting in the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan will begin on February 7 at 08.00 and end at 19.00. Six million 478 thousand 623 voters of the country can take part in the elections. They will be able to vote in 6,537 polling stations, including 49 in 37 countries around the world, the head of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov stated at today’s press-conference.
-
- 6 February 2024, 14:23
"Unfortunately, in recent days, some Azerbaijani media have published absolutely unfounded accusations against the EU observation mission in Armenia. I stress that EUMA is a civilian, unarmed mission and it is abiding by its mandate," the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Mikhalko, wrote about this on the social network “X.”
Leave a review