Ukraine 'Already Faces Shortages,' State Dept Says, As Biden Warns Opposing Funding 'Plays Into Putin’s Hands'

The Biden administration on Tuesday warned that Ukraine has already been facing shortages on the battlefield "because of Congressional failure to act," as the State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller put it, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We’ve seen depleted stocks on the battlefield.. And that has affected the Ukrainian military’s ability to answer the ongoing attacks from Russia," Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions, reiterating the administration's calls on the Congress to pass the funding request that President Biden put forward.

In the meantime, the spokesperson ruled out the assessments that Russia had the upper hand on the battlefield, arguing "I would never want to underestimate both the bravery of the Ukrainian military and the skill that the Ukrainian military has shown, and I should add to the skill, the innovation that they have shown, in bringing new weapons to this conflict."

Miller's comments came as President Biden addressed the House Republicans to urgently bring a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to a vote, warning that refusal to take up the bill would be “playing into Putin’s hands.”

“We can’t walk away now” Biden said, raising his voice in strong comments from the White House as he referred to Putin. "... That’s what Putin is betting on"

He went on to add. “Ukrainian soldiers out of artillery shells, Ukrainian units rationing rounds of ammunition to defend themselves, Ukrainian families worried that the next Russian strike will permanently plunge them into darkness, or worse."

Biden also lashed at former president Donald Trump, who last week said that he once warned he would allow Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO member nations that are “delinquent” in devoting 2% of their gross domestic product to defense.

“When America gives its word it means something,” Biden said. “... No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator... For God’s sake. It’s dumb. It’s shameful. It’s dangerous. It’s un-American. When America gives its word, it means something. When we make a commitment, we keep it and NATO is a sacred commitment. Donald Trump looks at this as if it’s a burden,” he concluded.