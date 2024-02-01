'Ukraine Will Become NATO Member,' U.S. Says Amid Reports Of Roadblocks

'Ukraine Will Become NATO Member,' U.S. Says Amid Reports Of Roadblocks

The United States on Wednesday categorically denied reports that the Biden administration opposes Ukraine’s membership prospects in NATO.

"Those reports are incorrect," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent during daily briefing. "You’ve heard the President [of the U.S.] himself as well as the Secretary [of State] say it a number of times, that Ukraine will be a member of NATO."

Earlier, Foreign Policy magazine, citing sources, reported that Washington, along with Germany, were trying to delay the start of Ukraine’s accession process to NATO.

Miller's comments came as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was visiting the U.S. Capital this week to make his pitch that supporting Ukraine and rearming NATO — issues that are inexorably intertwined — helps the U.S. and its allies' national security.

Putin's war is not just about controlling Ukraine, the NATO Chief said speaking at the Heritage Foundation Wednesday afternoon, — "it’s about reestablishing Russia’s sphere of influence and shaping an alternative world order where U.S. power is diminished, NATO is divided, and smaller democracies are forced to kneel.”

This sentiment was also echoed by the State Department's number two, Victoria Nuland, who on Wednesday visited Kyiv to meet with senior Ukrainian officials "regarding recent battlefield developments and the importance of continued global assistance to support Ukraine," as spokesperson Miller put it.

Speaking to media from Kyiv, Nuland expressed her confidense that 2024 will bring certain "solid successes" on the battlefield.

"... Even as Ukraine strengthens its defences, Mr Putin is going to get some nice surprises on the battlefield, and Ukraine will make some very strong success this year," she said.