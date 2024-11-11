UN Secretary General arrives in Baku for COP29 conference

UN Secretary General António Guterres arrived in Baku on Monday to attend the COP29 climate conference.

‘With global temperatures reaching record highs and extreme weather events touching the lives of people around the world, leaders from government, business and civil society will gather to find practical solutions to this important challenge of our time.’ This is stated in the UN message on the occasion of the conference in Baku.

Note that the COP29 will focus on financing, as countries need trillions of dollars to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect lives and livelihoods from the increasingly severe impacts of climate change.

A key event of the COP will be the presentation by countries of their updated national climate change action plans, the report said.