UN Special Rapporteur called for immediate release of Anar Mammadli

UN Special Rapporteur for Environmental Protection Michel Forst has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Anar Mammadli, director of the Election Monitoring and Democratic Education Centre in Azerbaijan.

In his statement, Michel Forst expressed serious concern about the mistreatment of detained human rights defender Anar Mammadli and the pressure on other civil society representatives on the eve of COP29 in Baku.

‘I call on the Government of Azerbaijan to ensure Mr Mammadli's immediate release from pre-trial detention.’

The UN Special Rapporteur also calls on the Government of Azerbaijan to immediately drop all charges against Anar Mammadli and provide full compensation for the material and non-material damage caused by the unlawful arrest and the lack of access to necessary medical care.

‘On 24 October, I wrote a letter to the Government of Azerbaijan and requested to visit Mr Mammadli in prison. Azerbaijan has not yet responded to my request. I urgently repeat my request to the government of Azerbaijan. It should be possible to visit Mr Mammadli in prison. I hope for Azerbaijan's willingness to cooperate with me and help to visit Mr Mammadli as I have requested,’ said Frost.

In conclusion, Michel Forst calls on Azerbaijan to firmly respect its obligations under Article 3 (8) of the 'Aarhus Convention on Public Participation in Decision-making and Access to Justice'.

*Anar Mammadli was detained on 29 April and charged on 30 April under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling - committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

A number of international organisations as well as the US State Department have called on the Azerbaijani government to immediately release Mammadli and others arrested.

Anar Mammadli is the head of an NGO on electoral law and author of critical election reports.