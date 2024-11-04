Global Think Tanks Convene in Baku to Tackle Climate Action and Financing

In a significant move aligning Azerbaijan with global climate initiatives, Baku will host an international think tank forum on November 16, focusing on climate action, financing, and innovations in the green economy. Organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications (CAERC) in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the ADB Institute, and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute, the event is expected to attract leading global minds to address pressing environmental challenges.

The forum, titled "Global Green Economy: Climate Action, Financing and Innovation," will bring together representatives from some of the world's most influential think tanks, senior government officials, academic researchers, parliamentarians, private sector stakeholders, and NGOs. According to CAERC, the event aims to foster meaningful dialogue and strengthen support for the implementation of the Paris Agreement through collaboration and innovation.

A two-panel agenda is set to frame the discussions. The first panel, "Global Pathways to Sustainability: Mitigation, Adaptation, and Energy Transition," will focus on strategies to manage and reduce climate risks. Panelists will address sustainable development pathways, emphasizing the importance of adaptation and the critical energy transition needed to curb carbon emissions. The second panel, "Green Finance for Global Climate Resilience: Strategies and Innovation," will explore the financial mechanisms essential for building climate resilience, emphasizing the innovative solutions needed to mobilize and allocate resources effectively.

By convening this forum, Azerbaijan hopes to elevate its global standing on climate and environmental issues, underscoring its commitment to a green agenda ahead of COP 29. The event is expected to enhance Azerbaijan's role in the international network of think tanks, solidifying its position as a regional leader in sustainable development and climate finance initiatives.

The forum will operate in a hybrid format from CAERC’s administrative headquarters, allowing international participants to join virtually by registering online at globalthinktanksforum.ereforms.org.

With an agenda tackling both global and regional issues, the forum is anticipated to deliver actionable insights that could pave the way for transformative projects across Central Asia and beyond.