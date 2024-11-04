The head of the executive power of the city of Nakhchivan and the rector have been appointed
By the decree of the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, Jabbar Musaev has been appointed as the head of the executive power of the city of Nakhchivan. By another decree, Aliyev appointed Yashar Omarov as the rector of the Technological University.
