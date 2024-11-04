  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy130 C
  • Tuesday, 5 November 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(19 minutes ago)
Weather on November 5
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Weather on November 5

On Tuesday, precipitation is expected  in the capital is expected; the southeast wind change to  a strong northwestern direction later in the day.

Nighttime temperatures will range from +6 to +9 degrees, while daytime temperatures will be between +11 and +14 degrees. Humidity levels will be 70-80% both at night and during the day.

In various regions of the country, rain is forecasted in some areas, with snow expected in the mountainous regions; westerly and gusty wind.

In the lowlands, nighttime temperatures will range from +5 to +8 degrees, and daytime temperatures will be between +13 and +18 degrees. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will be around -3 to 0 degrees, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3 to +2 degrees.

Leave a review

Social

Follow us on social networks

News Line