Weather on November 5

On Tuesday, precipitation is expected in the capital is expected; the southeast wind change to a strong northwestern direction later in the day.
Nighttime temperatures will range from +6 to +9 degrees, while daytime temperatures will be between +11 and +14 degrees. Humidity levels will be 70-80% both at night and during the day.
In various regions of the country, rain is forecasted in some areas, with snow expected in the mountainous regions; westerly and gusty wind.
In the lowlands, nighttime temperatures will range from +5 to +8 degrees, and daytime temperatures will be between +13 and +18 degrees. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will be around -3 to 0 degrees, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3 to +2 degrees.
- 5 November 2024, 10:30
"Bakcell," innovation and speed leader, has partnered with "Birbank" to introduce the new "Birinci" pricing package.
- 4 November 2024, 21:54
Ahead of the COP29 climate conference, scheduled to be held in Baku from November 11-22, 160 Chinese-manufactured electric buses have been delivered to the city. According to official information, a bus depot equipped with all necessary devices and equipment for these buses has also been established. On November 2, President Ilham Aliyev inspected this depot.
- 4 November 2024, 15:29
On November 2-3, border guards at the "Geytapa" border unit, located on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, discovered and seized 16.2 kg of drugs, including marijuana, opium, and heroin. Operational search activities are ongoing regarding these incidents, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported on November 4.
- 4 November 2024, 11:32
Azerbaijan’s State Traffic Police Department has issued an appeal to the public, urging cooperation in managing traffic congestion as the country prepares to host COP29, a major climate summit drawing international attention to Baku. Starting from early November, the capital will begin welcoming global delegates and officials for the conference.
