Weather on November 5

On Tuesday, precipitation is expected in the capital is expected; the southeast wind change to a strong northwestern direction later in the day.

Nighttime temperatures will range from +6 to +9 degrees, while daytime temperatures will be between +11 and +14 degrees. Humidity levels will be 70-80% both at night and during the day.

In various regions of the country, rain is forecasted in some areas, with snow expected in the mountainous regions; westerly and gusty wind.

In the lowlands, nighttime temperatures will range from +5 to +8 degrees, and daytime temperatures will be between +13 and +18 degrees. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will be around -3 to 0 degrees, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3 to +2 degrees.