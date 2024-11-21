UNEP and Azerbaijan Sign Protocol of Intent at COP-29 to Address Water and Climate Issues

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan have officially reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable water resource management by signing a Protocol of Intent at COP-29 on Thursday. The agreement, endorsed by UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen and COP-29 President Mukhtar Babayev, underscores the pivotal role of water in tackling climate change and advancing sustainable development.

The signing took place during the high-level event "Advancing the Vital Water Line for Climate, Nature, and People," which marked the launch of the "Baku Dialogue: Water for Climate Action" initiative. The protocol highlights a shared determination to integrate water resource management into climate adaptation strategies, with a focus on transboundary cooperation, scientific research, and ecosystem restoration.

"This initiative emphasizes that water is the lifeline for sustainable solutions to the climate crisis," Andersen stated. "Through partnerships and evidence-based strategies, we aim to ensure water security and resilience for future generations."

The "Water for Climate Action" initiative seeks to promote sustainable water management practices, including measures such as efficient water usage, transboundary adaptation strategies, water ecosystem protection, scientific research and knowledge exchange, and partnerships for global action. It aims to foster collaboration between countries to share best practices and develop joint solutions to water resource challenges.

The agreement lays the foundation for future cooperation focused on mitigating the impacts of climate change while ensuring sustainable water supplies. Experts view it as a significant step in advancing innovative approaches to one of the most pressing global issues.