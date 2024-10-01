Union Activist Declares Hunger Strike in Detention Center
Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the Alternative Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan "Workers' Platform," has declared a hunger strike while in detention, sources close to the activist told Turan. He has been on hunger strike since September 28.
"Elvin experienced severe headaches and back pain. On September 20, he was sent to a medical facility. However, he was not properly examined or treated there, was not allowed to communicate with other inmates, and was prohibited from calling his lawyer. On September 28, he was returned to the colony, and in protest, he declared a hunger strike," the source noted.
Elvin Mustafayev was detained in Azerbaijan on August 4, 2023, and accused of drug trafficking. Mustafayev has denied the charges, claiming that the drugs were planted on him by security forces. On January 31, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced him to three years in prison. Human rights activists have recognized him as a political prisoner.
