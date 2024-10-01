Why Has the "BakıKart" Mobile App Been Facing Issues for Months?

For over two months now, the "BakıKart" mobile application has been experiencing persistent problems. While there have been no issues with card payments on the Baku Metro and most buses, the same cannot be said for its mobile app. Many users report that the app either does not open at all, asks for a password and then crashes after entry, or opens but fails to display the account balance.

Student Nazrin Mammadova says that the app's malfunction is causing inconveniences: “Every morning, there are long queues at metro and bus stations. I used the 'BakıKart' app to avoid waiting in line. But now that the app is not working, I waste time at the terminals."

According to her, she topped up her balance in July, but is currently unable to access it: “I don’t even know if that money is still in my account or if it’s gone. I can’t check it. There were many people like me who relied on the app. Now, what has happened to all their money?!”

"BakıKart" has been used for cashless payments in public transport since 2016, with each card costing 2 manats. The "BakıKart" mobile app, which launched in July 2023, was touted as a convenient solution. The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport’s Land Transport Agency (AYNA) announced that the mobile app would allow users to easily plan their trips, top up their "BakıKart" balance, and pay for fares. “Users can search for routes, find the nearest stations to their destination, and track buses in real time. The app enables users to create multiple QR tickets and view QR ticket history. Additionally, it saves time for users and simplifies the public transportation process.”

Regarding the ongoing problems, the agency informed Turan News Agency that efforts to resolve the technical malfunctions in the "BakıKart" app are ongoing: “We request passengers to use 'BakıKart' cards or other available alternatives for payment in public transport in the meantime.”

The agency assured that users' accounts and funds in the "BakıKart" mobile app have not been deleted: “Once the app is restored, users will be able to access and utilize their balances.”

Information technology (IT) expert Vahid Gasimov suggests that the problem may be due to various factors: “The issue likely lies not in the 'BakıKart' app itself, but rather in the server it is connected to, which returns the data.”

He speculates that fundamental changes are currently being made: “They are probably trying to integrate additional payment methods for metro and buses. As a result, there may be some modifications to the server, which is why it is not functioning stably, causing inconvenience for users of the app.”

Gasimov believes that the prolonged downtime could be due to bureaucratic reasons: “With the increasing number of users, the server may not be able to handle the load. Alternatively, there may be a genuine technical fault with the server. This may require adding new servers or transferring the server to a new machine. If this wasn’t planned in advance and the budget wasn’t allocated for it, we might have to wait for funding to be approved, a tender to be held, and new servers to be installed.”

Transport expert Arshad Huseynov told Radio Azadlıg that the app is intended to simplify public transportation payments: “Its malfunction is causing inconvenience for passengers and leading to time loss. Cashless payment cards are becoming a thing of the past in public transport systems worldwide. While they are still in use, there are alternative payment methods now. Payments can be made using regular bank cards and their mobile applications. We need to improve this system in our country as well.”

The expert noted that not all public transport in Azerbaijan has transitioned to cashless payment systems: “Due to technical reasons, payment terminals cannot be installed on some old buses still in operation. Additionally, some transport operators may not be interested in upgrading their buses and implementing transparent payment systems. A full transition to cashless payment systems would be beneficial.”