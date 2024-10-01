The Agency to Combat “Mossad” was led by Israeli Agent,  Former Iranian President said

Iran has established a special unit to counter the Israeli intelligence agency “Mossad,” which was led by an agent recruited by “Mossad,” former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said in an interview with CNN on Monday, September 30. According to him, the "mole" was identified in 2021.

"Israel was conducting complex operations inside Iran and could easily obtain any information; we have remained silent about this in our country," the former president said. Moreover, Ahmadinejad added that 20 other members of this unit were also recruited by the Jewish state, and they played a role in the theft of Iran's nuclear archive in 2018 and the assassination of nuclear physicists.

Following the so-called "pager attack" in Lebanon, the command of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps began a thorough investigation of its personnel, checking the reliability of mid- and high-ranking IRGC fighters. Iran is concerned about the potential infiltration of Israeli agents, including Iranians receiving salaries from Israel, into the ranks of the IRGC.

The French publication “Le Parisien” also attributed the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah to the involvement of Israeli agency operatives within Hezbollah's leadership.