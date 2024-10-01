  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
By a decree of the head of state, Rahman Mustafayev has been appointed as Azerbaijan's ambassador to Russia.  By the other decree  of the president Ilham Aliyev, Mustafayev has been relieved of his position as Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Netherlands and as the permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

