Rahman Mustafayev has been appointed as Azerbaijan's ambassador to Russia

It is regrettable that co-operation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe has reached a stalemate, Gabrielius Landsbergis, the current chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and Lithuania's Foreign Minister, said at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Last July, the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) issued a public statement to address the persistent lack of co-operation by the Azerbaijani authorities. We are concerned about the reported violations of the right to freedom of expression and the imposition of disproportionate criminal sanctions to limit freedom of expression in Azerbaijan.