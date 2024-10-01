Azerbaijani customs officials seized a large shipment of psychotropic substances transported from Iran to Russia
Employees of the Astara customs office prevented the transit of a significant batch of psychotropic drugs from Iran to Russia via Azerbaijan. The drugs were discovered during an X-ray inspection of a vehicle loaded with "computer accessories", according to a statement from the State Customs Committee. During the inspection, around one thousand tablets, packaged in four bundles labeled "Methadone 40," were found in a water tank in the vehicle's trailer, the statement noted. No information was provided about the identity or nationality of the vehicle's driver.
1 October 2024 14:49
2 October 2024, 13:58
On October 3rd, rainy and cloudy weather is expected in some areas at night. The wind will be northwesterly and gusty. Nighttime temperatures will range from +14 to +18°C, while daytime temperatures will be between +20 and +25°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day. In other regions of the country, there will be rain, locally heavy, with snow in the high mountains. Fog is expected in some areas, with westerly winds. In the lowlands, temperatures will be +11 to +16°C at night and +22 to +27°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be +2 to +7°C at night and +13 to +18°C during the day.
In September, a total of 478 anti-tank mines, 289 anti-personnel mines, and 3,301 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported.
1 October 2024, 13:37
On October 2, the weather in the capital will be changeable, precipitation is possible in the morning and evening in a number of places in Absheron. Wind is south-eastern, which will turn into north-western. A ir temperature at night will be +12+17, during the day it will be +19+24. Humidity is 70-80% at night and 50-55% during the day.
30 September 2024, 15:43
On September 29, a joint operation by the State Security Service and the Border Service of Azerbaijan intercepted an attempt to deliver a large shipment of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan. A drone traveling from Iran toward Azerbaijan was spotted over the territory of the "Goradiz" border unit.
