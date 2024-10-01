Azerbaijani customs officials seized a large shipment of psychotropic substances transported from Iran to Russia

On October 3rd, rainy and cloudy weather is expected in some areas at night. The wind will be northwesterly and gusty. Nighttime temperatures will range from +14 to +18°C, while daytime temperatures will be between +20 and +25°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day. In other regions of the country, there will be rain, locally heavy, with snow in the high mountains. Fog is expected in some areas, with westerly winds. In the lowlands, temperatures will be +11 to +16°C at night and +22 to +27°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be +2 to +7°C at night and +13 to +18°C during the day.