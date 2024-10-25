US Ambassador met with Gubad Ibadoglu
US Ambassador met with Gubad Ibadoglu
Ambassador Libby met with Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu today and expressed concern for his health.
The United States calls on Azerbaijan to adhere to its international human rights commitments and obligations, and to lift the restrictions on Dr. Ibadoglu and to release all those unjustly detained, - reads a press-release of the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.
- 26 October 2024, 13:58
Iran has informed Israel through a mediator that it will refrain from retaliating against an airstrike carried out by Israeli forces on the night of Saturday, October 26. This was reported by Sky News Arabia on its blog on platform X, citing an anonymous source.
100 planes in the sky: Israel attacked Iran for three hours
- 26 October 2024, 11:43
The international network Scholars at Risk (SAR) Academic Freedom Monitoring Project investigates has expressed concern regarding the criminal prosecution of Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher in Azerbaijan. The organization noted that Abilov, a citizen of Azerbaijan and a lecturer at Belarusian State University, was arrested in July of this year on charges of "high treason," "calls against the state," and "inciting interethnic hatred." This situation raises alarms about the state of academic freedom and the safety of scholars in Azerbaijan.
- 26 October 2024, 10:33
Due to the closure of the airspace over Iran, a number of international airlines have requested an emergency landing at Baku International Airport. According to the office of the air harbor of the Azerbaijani capital, flights landed in Baku: Jazeera Airways on the route Moscow (Domodedovo) – Kuwait; Fly Dubai from Budapest, Moscow (Vnukovo), Minsk, Kazan and St. Petersburg to Dubai; Air Arabia on the route Moscow – Sharjah. Baku Airport has mobilized all necessary resources for prompt and high-quality service of incoming flights, the message says.
