US Ambassador met with Gubad Ibadoglu

Due to the closure of the airspace over Iran, a number of international airlines have requested an emergency landing at Baku International Airport. According to the office of the air harbor of the Azerbaijani capital, flights landed in Baku: Jazeera Airways on the route Moscow (Domodedovo) – Kuwait; Fly Dubai from Budapest, Moscow (Vnukovo), Minsk, Kazan and St. Petersburg to Dubai; Air Arabia on the route Moscow – Sharjah. Baku Airport has mobilized all necessary resources for prompt and high-quality service of incoming flights, the message says.