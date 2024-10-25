Note of Protest Delivered to EU Ambassador

On October 25, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was presented with a note of protest regarding the European Parliament's resolution dated October 24, as well as statements made by the European Commissioner during the debates, a press release from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement emphasized that the ongoing smear campaign against Azerbaijan through various EU institutions, along with statements and actions that infringe upon the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, interfere in its internal affairs, and encourage revanchism in Armenia, harm peaceful efforts in the region.

Azerbaijan builds its relations with the European Union based on the norms and principles of international law, mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit, and the opposing side is urged to adhere strictly to these same principles.

Baku calls on the EU to refrain from actions that damage bilateral relations, from interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, and from actions that violate Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as noted in the statement.