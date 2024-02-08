U.S. Hits Iranian-Backed Senior Militia Officials In Iraq, Kills Commander
The United States said on Wednesday that its military carried out a drone strike in Iraq targeting senior members of an Iranian-backed militia group, TURAN's Washington correspondent report
The attack on the Kataib Hezbollah fighters in eastern Baghdad was part of the Biden administration’s second phase of retaliation for the killing of three American soldiers in Jordan last month.
A senior commander of the militia group was killed as a result of yesterday's strike, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).
“The United States will continue to take necessary action to protect our people,” CENTCOM said in a statement. “We will not hesitate to hold responsible all those who threaten our forces’ safety.”
The White House said there were no civilian casualties or collateral damage from the strike.
Pro-Iranian media named the slain the high-ranking Kataib Hezbollah official as “Abu Bakr” al-Saadi.
