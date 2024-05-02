U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Companies In China, Azerbaijan, Türkiye And More For Support Of Russia’s War In Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday unveiled nearly 300 new sanctions on international supplies of military equipment technology to Russia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

The sanctions focus on Moscow’s military-industrial base, as well as companies and people in third countries helping Moscow obtain what it needs for weapons production.

“The almost 300 targets being sanctioned by both the Treasury and the Department of State include sanctions on dozens of actors that have enabled Russia to acquire desperately needed technology and equipment from abroad,” the Treasury Department said in a news release.

Those countries include Belgium, China, Slovakia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Azerbaijan.

In particular in Azerbaijan, the Treasury Department targets the so-called "Aliyev Procurement Network''.

"Yevgeni Aliyev is a procurement agent coordinating a network of intermediaries that places orders on behalf of Russian end-users with close ties to the Russian miliary. Aliyev’s procurement network includes Lahic Energy Mahdud Masuliyyatli Camiyyati (Lahic Energy), GMM FZE, and GMM Management DMCC (GMM Management)," reads the Treasure Department's readout.

"Lahic Energy is an Azerbaijan-based entity that has sought to conduct business on behalf of U.S.-sanctioned Russian technology producers in 2023. GMM FZE and GMM Management are UAE-based entities that sought to conduct business on behalf of U.S. sanctioned Russian technology producers in 2023. Jahangir Yevgenyevich Aliyev (Jahangir Aliyev) is the director of Lahic Energy and is the son of Yevgeni Aliyev".

Yevgeni Aliyev was designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Lahic Energy, GMM FZE, GMM Management, and Jahangir Aliyev were designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy.

The US. sanctions on Wednesday came as Russia has reportedly ordered up a massive new tranche of weapons in the wake of the U.S. aid package to Ukraine.

The Treasury Department also targeted those involved in providing precursor materials to Russia used in explosives.