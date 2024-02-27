  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny-20 C
  • Wednesday, 28 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
U.S. 'Not Commenting' On Reports Of Navalny Prisoner Swap

U.S. 'Not Commenting' On Reports Of Navalny Prisoner Swap

A- A A+
AZ RU
Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

U.S. 'Not Commenting' On Reports Of Navalny Prisoner Swap

The State Department on Monday wouldn't comment on reports of a potential prisoner swap with Russia for the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny when he died on Feb. 16, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"I’m not going to speak to either internal deliberations or our work to secure the release of people held overseas," Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when pressed by reporters. "We had long called for Alexei Navalny’s release."

Earlier on Monday an ally of Navalny posted a video on YouTube claiming that a prisoner swap that would free the opposition leader had been in negotiations along with the U.S. and Germany for months before his death.

Miller, when asked by TURAN, would not say whether any potential Western prisoner swap deal with Moscow would have included non-Americans citizens such as Navalny. 

"I’m just not going to speak to our conversations with any of our diplomatic partners about the work that we do to try to secure the release of wrongfully detained Americans or others held around the world," he added.

Leave a review

Politics

  • The mother of a student arrested in Iran appeals to Ilham Aliyev Politics
    • 27 February 2024, 17:14

    The mother of a student arrested in Iran appeals to Ilham Aliyev

    Dilara Askerova, the mother of Azerbaijani student Farid Safarli, who was arrested in Iran, appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. In an appeal posted on Facebook, Dilara Askerova notes that Farid has been in an Iranian prison for a year on false charges of espionage. He has serious health problems. "For 5-6 months now, he has been having neurological seizures several times a day, his jaw is cramping and his teeth began to fall out. Despite repeated appeals, the mother was never allowed to talk to her son.  I am very worried about his future. As a doctor, I know that this will leave a serious mark on his health and it will take many years for rehabilitation." Dilara Askerova asks Ilham Aliyev to help free Farid Safarli and return him to Azerbaijan.

    Read more
  • Zakir Hasanov meets with the delegation of the Turkish Ministry of Defense Politics
    • 27 February 2024, 16:16

    Zakir Hasanov meets with the delegation of the Turkish Ministry of Defense

    On Tuesday, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Shuai Alpai. During the meeting, Hasanov told the guests about the operational situation on the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border and reforms in the Azerbaijani army, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

    Read more
  • The President and the Prime Minister of France talked about sending military personnel to Ukraine Politics
    • 27 February 2024, 14:52

    The President and the Prime Minister of France talked about sending military personnel to Ukraine

    French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, following President Emmanuel Macron, allowed the military to be sent to Ukraine. Paris "cannot rule out anything in the war" that is taking place "in the very heart of Europe," including sending ground troops, CNews quoted the prime minister as saying.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 27 February 2024, 14:22

    Visit of President of Kazakhstan will take place

    On March 11-12, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Baku.

    Read more

Qubad İbadoğluna qarşı yeni ittiham? – Qardaşı Qalib Bayramov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line