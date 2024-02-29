U.S. Reacts To Reports About Russian Occupiers Illegally Detaining Georgian Citizens

The United States on Thursday reacted to reports that Russian occupiers have illegally detained a Georgian citizen in Kareli.

"We are aware of reports that a Georgian citizen was detained by Russian occupation forces earlier this week, and two others were detained last week," a State Department spokesperson told TURAN's Washington correspondent.



"These detentions are additional stark reminders that Russia continues to occupy 20 percent of Georgia," the spokesperson added.



"We once again call upon Russia to fulfill immediately its unequivocal obligation under the EU-mediated August 12, 2008, ceasefire agreement to withdraw its forces to pre-conflict positions, as well as to uphold its commitments to allow unrestricted access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and not impede international security arrangements on the ground," a State Department spokesperson concluded,

Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) said yesterday that it has activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission upon receiving information about Russian occupation forces' illegally detaining Georgian citizen near the village of Takhtisdziri, Kareli municipality.

"International partners and the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions were immediately informed of the incident," SSSG said in a release. "All available mechanisms were activated in order to release the illegally detained Georgian citizen as soon as possible, according to the SSSG press release."