U.S. Sanctions Hundreds Firms, Individuals In More Than Dozen Countries For Supporting Russia

The Biden Administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on about 400 firms across Russia, Türkiye, India, China and a dozen other countries, accusing them of providing products and services that enable the Kremlin's war effort and aid its ability to evade sanctions, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We will continue to use all available tools to disrupt networks of support for Russia’s military-industrial base wherever they may operate," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement announcing the action, which is deemed to be the most concerted push so far against third-country evasion.

As part of the latest sanctions, the State Department will be targeting 120 individuals and entities in multiple third countries, including several senior Russian Ministry of Defense officials and defense companies, and those that support the development of Russia’s future energy production and exports.

"We are imposing sanctions on several PRC-based companies exporting dual-use goods that fill critical gaps in Russia’s military-industrial base as well as entities and individuals connected to the Lukashenka regime’s support for Russia’s defense industry," Blinken noted.

The Treasury Department is also designating more than 270 individuals and entities — both third-country sanctions evastors that support Russia’s war machine, as well as domestic Russian importers and producers of key inputs for the country’s military-industrial base.

The Commerce Department, in its turn, is adding 40 entities to its Entity List and expanding controls on nearly 50 additional entities to combat diversion of sensitive items to Russia. It is also restricting exports of additional precursor chemicals to Russia and Belarus to combat Russia’s use of riot control agents and other chemicals on the battlefield in Ukraine.