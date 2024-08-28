U.S. Says 'Monitoring With Concern' Bahruz Samadov's Arrest in Azerbaijan
U.S. Says 'Monitoring With Concern' Bahruz Samadov's Arrest in Azerbaijan
The United States said on Monday that it was 'monitoring with concern' the recent arrest of Azerbaijani young scholar, journalist and peace activist Bahruz Samadov, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We are monitoring the arrest of Bahruz Samadov with concern. We are deeply troubled by Azerbaijan’s continued crackdown on journalists, civil society, and members of the political opposition," a State Department spokesperson said in response to TURAN's inquiry.
"Those exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, should not be targeted for doing so," a State Department spokesperson added.
Samadov, 28, a doctoral student at Charles University in Prague, was detained last week in Azerbaijan.
A Baku court on August 23 sent him to pretrial detention for four months on a high treason charge, which he rejects. “I only wanted peace, I have not betrayed my country,” Samadov was quoted as stating in court last week.
If convicted, he could face life in prison.
-
-
- Finance
- 28 August 2024 11:24
Politics
-
- 29 August 2024, 17:58
The Azerbaijani army is conducting exercises with the personnel of the marine units of the Naval Forces, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported. In accordance with the scenario of the exercises, the military personnel are practicing actions for movement in difficult terrain, group descent from cliffs, crossing rivers and lakes, and evacuating wounded personnel.
-
- 29 August 2024, 17:51
On August 29, representatives of the Georgian Ombudsman’s office visited Afghan Sadigov, the head of the “Azel TV” Azerbaijani YouTube channel, who is currently held in pretrial detention. Sadigov was arrested in Georgia on an extradition request from Azerbaijan. Sadigov’s wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported that her husband contacted her from detention and sent greetings to his friends. She noted that the Ombudsman’s office staff continues to monitor Sadigov’s politically motivated arrest and regularly meets with him.
-
- 29 August 2024, 17:01
On August 29, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL), where he met with the leadership of this opposition organization. The meeting included, among others, the party's chairman and members of the political committee, Ilgar Mamedov, Erkin Gadirli, and Natiq Jafarli.
-
- 29 August 2024, 13:40
Today, a preparatory hearing on the criminal case of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist with a disability of the first group, was held in Baku Court for Serious Crimes under the chairmanship of judge Azer Taghiyev.
Leave a review