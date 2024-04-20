US Secretary of State welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia border agreement

«We welcome the announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon the 1991 Alma Ata declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries», US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wrote in his account on the X platform.

«This is an important step towards concluding a durable and dignified peace agreement», - the Secretary of State said, reacting to the 19 April agreements by the Azerbaijan-Armenia border commission to return four villages of Gazakh region occupied by Armenia to Azerbaijan