US Secretary of State welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia border agreement
«We welcome the announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon the 1991 Alma Ata declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries», US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wrote in his account on the X platform.
«This is an important step towards concluding a durable and dignified peace agreement», - the Secretary of State said, reacting to the 19 April agreements by the Azerbaijan-Armenia border commission to return four villages of Gazakh region occupied by Armenia to Azerbaijan
Politics
- 20 April 2024, 22:22
In a rare historic weekend vote, the U.S. Congress on Saturday passed the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act with a vote of 311-112, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports from the Capitol Hill. Many House members, primarily Democrats, cheered and waved Ukrainian flags during the vote.
Following the United States and the UN, yesterday's agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was welcomed today by the head of the European Council Charles Michel, the Foreign Ministries of Türkıye and Germany.
- 20 April 2024, 14:55
"Of course, this is an achievement for Azerbaijan, but it is also a significant achievement for Armenia," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters, commenting on the agreement to demarcate the border between Tavush and Gazakh.
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held a service meeting at the headquarters of the Ground Forces on April 20 to discuss issues around delimitation of the border with Armenia and withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping troops from Karabakh.
