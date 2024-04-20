UN Secretary General welcomes agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on delimitation on a section of the border.
"The Secretary-General has closely followed the process of normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He welcomes the agreement reached on 19 April between the appropriate state commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan," a statement by the UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stefan Dždžaric said.
The UN Secretary General called on the two sides to continue the delimitation and demarcation of the remaining sections of the border and to resolve all outstanding bilateral issues in order to achieve full normalisation of relations.
https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/statement/2024-04-19/statement-attributable-the-spokesperson-for-the-secretary-general-%E2%80%93-armenia-and-azerbaijan
On 19 April, Azerbaijan and Armenia announced agreement on the border line between 4 opposite villages on each side. The agreement envisages return of 4 villages of Gazakh region - Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheirimli and Gizilgadzhili - to Azerbaijan.
The parties also reached an agreement in principle to delimit the rest of the interstate border on the basis of the administrative boundaries of the former Azerbaijani and Armenian Soviet Republics at the time of the collapse of the USSR in 1991.
Politics
- 20 April 2024, 22:22
In a rare historic weekend vote, the U.S. Congress on Saturday passed the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act with a vote of 311-112, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports from the Capitol Hill. Many House members, primarily Democrats, cheered and waved Ukrainian flags during the vote.
Following the United States and the UN, yesterday's agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was welcomed today by the head of the European Council Charles Michel, the Foreign Ministries of Türkıye and Germany.
- 20 April 2024, 14:55
"Of course, this is an achievement for Azerbaijan, but it is also a significant achievement for Armenia," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters, commenting on the agreement to demarcate the border between Tavush and Gazakh.
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held a service meeting at the headquarters of the Ground Forces on April 20 to discuss issues around delimitation of the border with Armenia and withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping troops from Karabakh.
