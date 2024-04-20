Residents of Armenia's Tavush region are against return of territories to Azerbaijan
Last night hundreds of residents of Armenia's Tavush region blocked the interstate road on the Baghannis-Kirants section.
They are residents of Baganis, Voskepar, Kirants, Barekamavan, Koti, Dilijan, Ijevan and other settlements of Tavush.
Those who gathered are against the agreements reached on the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan and declare that they do not recognise them and demand a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The interstate road to the Georgian border near the villages of Voskepar and Baganis remained blocked all night. Police units arrived at the site and blocked the road to prevent people from other districts from joining the protesters.
