U.S. Seeks To Take Up Fresh Karabakh Talks, As Blinken Will Meet With Pashinyan, Aliyev Separately Today

U.S. Seeks To Take Up Fresh Karabakh Talks, As Blinken Will Meet With Pashinyan, Aliyev Separately Today

Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

U.S. Seeks To Take Up Fresh Karabakh Talks, As Blinken Will Meet With Pashinyan, Aliyev Separately Today

The United States is 'exploring' whether it can bring Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders together for fresh talks in a bid to bridge their divides, TURAN's Washington correspondent was informed by diplomatic sources.

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, is scheduled to meet separately with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Aliyev "on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the State Department confirmed on Friday.

No further details have been determined yet, as a source told TURAN's correspondent, adding however, the meetings with leaders might "open up prospects for further discussions".

Blinken's meeting with the Armenian PM was scheduled for as early as 9am, local time, while a meeting with Aliyev is expected to start at 1:30pm, local time.

Blinken will also participate in a series of other bilateral and multilateral meetings today to discuss continued support for Ukraine, the Middle East and, as the State Department put it, "our commitment to transatlantic security and a rules-based international order."

 

