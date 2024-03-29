US Senator: Gubad Ibadoglu already 250 days ıs under arrest

On March 28, the Khatai Court of Baku did not reject the request to transfer Alesker Mammadli, the legal founder of the “Toplum TV” Internet channel, to house arrest. The petition was filed due to the deterioration of Mammadli's health, his lawyer Agil Laidj told Turan. "He has a tumor growing in his thyroid gland, and he is suffocating. During the court session, his blood pressure rose to 160. Mammadli himself also asked the court to provide conditions for his treatment," the lawyer said. Despite this, the court refused to grant the petition. The defense intends to file an appeal against this decision.