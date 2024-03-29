US Senator: Gubad Ibadoglu already 250 days ıs under arrest
US senator Marco Rubıo has mentıoned on March 29 case of Gubad Ibadoglu.
“250 days have passed since Azerbaijani opposition leader Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu was arbitrarily detained after relentless persecution.
Dr. Ibadoghlu’s only crime has been to advocate for a more prosperous and democratic nation”, — wrote Marco Rubıo at hıs X platform.
Politics
-
- 29 March 2024, 23:52
On March 29, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Pavel Knyazev. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. During the meeting, issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia on a bilateral and multilateral basis were discussed. According to Bayramov, existing relations between the two countries have a positive impact on expanding cooperation on regional and international platforms.
-
- 29 March 2024, 22:59
Ambassador Libby met with the lawyers representing journalists detained in Azerbaijan.
-
- 29 March 2024, 16:49
On March 28, the Khatai Court of Baku did not reject the request to transfer Alesker Mammadli, the legal founder of the “Toplum TV” Internet channel, to house arrest. The petition was filed due to the deterioration of Mammadli's health, his lawyer Agil Laidj told Turan. "He has a tumor growing in his thyroid gland, and he is suffocating. During the court session, his blood pressure rose to 160. Mammadli himself also asked the court to provide conditions for his treatment," the lawyer said. Despite this, the court refused to grant the petition. The defense intends to file an appeal against this decision.
-
- 29 March 2024, 16:23
On March 28, representatives of the Ombudswoman visited Hafiuz Babaly, the editor of the economic news department of the Turan agency, who was arrested in the "Abzas Media case", in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1.
Leave a review