AZAL's summer schedule includes more than 50 routes
Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL will switch to a summer schedule from March 31, which is valid until October 26 and includes more than 50 cities around the world.
Flights are available during the specified period: Dubai, Aktau, Almaty, Astana, Batumi, Dammam, Jeddah, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Medina, Mumbai, New Delhi, Beijing, Tashkent, Tel Aviv, Urgench and Riyadh.
Also, within the framework of the summer schedule, the airline's destinations to Turkiye operate: 4 flights a day to Istanbul and one to Ankara are operated daily.
Flights to Antalya are performed 3 times a week (from April to May), and daily in the summer months.
Also in summer, daily flights will be made to Bodrum, Izmir, Trabzon. Four times a week - to Dalaman.
There will be flights to Barcelona, Berlin, Vienna, Chisinau, Tivat, London, Milan, Paris and Prague.
Flights to Moscow, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Novosibirsk, Samara, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Ufa are available from Russian cities.
In addition to these routes, daily flights to Dubai, Aktau, Tel Aviv and Tbilisi are planned as part of the summer schedule.
- 29 March 2024, 16:06
- 29 March 2024, 14:02
- 29 March 2024, 13:09
- 29 March 2024, 11:59
