US Senator Urges Azerbaijan to Release Scholar Under House Arrest

US Senator Ben Cardin has once again called on the Azerbaijani government to release Gubad Ibadoghlu, a well-known scholar and political activist, who has been under house arrest for 274 days. Ibadoghlu, known for his criticism of corruption in Azerbaijan, enjoys international recognition for his work in economics and civil society advocacy.

Cardin's appeal was posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on September 12, coinciding with Ibadoghlu’s 53rd birthday.

The case of Gubad Ibadoghlu has attracted significant international attention. The scholar, a former research fellow at the London School of Economics, has been a key figure in exposing the mechanisms of corruption in Azerbaijan, particularly those related to government spending and state enterprises. His arrest in late 2023 followed his investigations into high-level bribery, which made him a target of the regime.

Ibadoghlu’s detention has become a symbol of broader concerns about the state of civil liberties in Azerbaijan. Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly condemned his arrest, calling it politically motivated. "This is yet another example of the Azerbaijani government's suppression of dissent and attempts to silence those who speak truth to power," a spokesperson for Amnesty International stated earlier this year.

According to his legal team, Ibadoghlu has been placed under severe restrictions, with limited access to communication and medical care. "His health is deteriorating, and the conditions of his house arrest are worsening," said one of his lawyers in a recent statement.

This is not the first time international pressure has been applied to secure Ibadoghlu’s release. In March 2024, several European Union parliamentarians issued a joint letter calling for his immediate freedom, citing concerns about the worsening state of human rights in Azerbaijan. Despite these appeals, the Azerbaijani government has remained firm, insisting that Ibadoghlu’s arrest is unrelated to his political activities and is instead a result of legal violations.

The case highlights the ongoing tension between Azerbaijan and the West over issues of governance and human rights. While Azerbaijan plays a key role in regional energy and infrastructure projects, particularly through its oil and gas exports, Western countries have increasingly expressed concern over the country’s domestic policies.

"Gubad Ibadoghlu’s situation symbolizes a larger problem—an authoritarian regime intolerant of opposition," said a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. "His imprisonment sends a chilling message to other activists and scholars who might consider challenging the status quo."

The continued detention of Ibadoghlu could further strain relations between Azerbaijan and its Western allies. Senator Cardin’s latest statement adds to the growing chorus of voices urging Azerbaijan to reconsider its stance. "The Azerbaijani government must recognize that silencing critics will only deepen its isolation on the world stage," Cardin wrote.

As the case drags on, the question remains whether international pressure will be sufficient to change the course of Ibadoghlu’s detention. For now, the fate of one of Azerbaijan’s most respected public intellectuals hangs in the balance.