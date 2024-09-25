US Vice President Kamala Harris Declares Commitment to Lasting Peace in the South Caucasus
US Vice President Kamala Harris Declares Commitment to Lasting Peace in the South Caucasus
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed her commitment to lasting peace between Armenia and its neighbors in an address to the Armenian community in America on Armenia's Independence Day.
In her letter published on September 24, Harris emphasized her dedication to enduring peace in the South Caucasus region, stating: “I remain committed to a lasting peace between Armenia and its neighbors that respects sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. The right of Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to return safely to their homes is vital to restoring the dignity of the Armenian people and stability to the region. I will continue to support Armenia in its efforts to strengthen democracy and foster stability in the region.”
However, these remarks sparked a negative reaction from the Western Azerbaijan community (Armenia-ed.), which disputed the use of the term “Nagorno-Karabakh.” In a statement, the group asserted, “There is no region in Azerbaijan called ‘Nagorno-Karabakh.’ The use of this term, which is associated with separatism and occupation, is disrespectful to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.”
The community further criticized Harris for what it described as discriminatory language, emphasizing that her focus on the right of return exclusively for ethnic Armenians overlooks the plight of Azerbaijanis expelled from Western Azerbaijan. “The right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Western Azerbaijan to return to their homes is a prerequisite for the establishment of justice and lasting peace. Ignoring the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return by the Vice President does not help the world, and it is wrong,” the statement said.
The community urged Vice President Harris to “respect the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return safely and with dignity to their homes and not discriminate on the basis of ethnicity or religion in the issue of the right of return.”
