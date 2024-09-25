Blinken To Meet With Bayramov, Mirzoyan Tomorrow To Push For 'Final Stage' Of Peace Talks
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blniken is expected to meet with Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers tomorrow in New York to push for what is widely believed to be 'the final stage' of peace negotiations, two sources familiar with the matter tell TURAN's Washington correspondent.
It remains unclear, however, what the "final stage" would look like or what possible outcome there may be. The State Department offered no immediate comment or confirmation.
Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov are currently in New York to take part in the ongoing General Assembly debates. Both are slated to speak at the UNGA tomorrow and Saturday respectively.
Sources stressed that tomorrow's expected meeting, if it comes through, will now be Blinken's second trilateral with his Azeri and Armenian counterparts in the U.S. in less than three months. The top diplomats last time came together during the NATO summit in Washington.
Last week, the State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent that the U.S. was committed to supporting Azerbaijan and Armenia 'in any way' it can, "including convening a meeting if that’s helpful," as the two are working to conclude a peace agreement.
"We continue to support the efforts of both countries to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement," Miller told a daily briefing.
Blinken recently spoke separately with Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders and 'welcomed' recent progress between the parties, including agreement on a border delimitation regulation, according to the State Department readouts.
