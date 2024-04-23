U.S. Will ‘Quickly Provide’ Security Package, Biden Tells Zelenskyy

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to assure him that Washington will provide more aid "as soon as the Senate passes the national security package," the White House announced in a readout, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

The Senate is poised to vote today to advance a $95 billion foreign aid package that includes $61 billion for Ukraine, which the House passed over the weekend.

Biden reportedly told Zelensky the U.S. has a “lasting commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom against Russian aggression” and that “his administration will quickly provide significant new security assistance packages to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield and air defense needs as soon as the Senate passes the national security supplemental and he signs it into law.”

He also told the Ukrainian leader that economic assistance from the U.S. aims to help Ukraine maintain financial stability, build infrastructure following attacks from Russia and support reform while Ukraine moves toward Euro-Atlantic integration, per the White House readout.