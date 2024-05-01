VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue Kicks Off in Baku with Global Leaders and Experts

On May 1, the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue commenced in Baku, Azerbaijan, attracting over 700 guests from more than 100 countries. This three-day event, integral to the "Baku Process" initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008, aims to foster global peace and security through intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The forum features a rich agenda including ten panel discussions and four plenary sessions covering a diverse range of critical topics such as the impact of climate change on cultural heritage, the challenges of xenophobia, illegal migration, and the opportunities and threats posed by artificial intelligence. Special emphasis is placed on youth and education, the role of women in intercultural dialogue, and promoting a sustainable, green future.

Participants at the forum include high-level statesmen, heads of parliaments, religious leaders, academics, journalists, and representatives from various ethnic and cultural groups. Together, they will explore ways to use soft power to strengthen solidarity and combat global fragmentation, promote intergenerational dialogue for peace, and discuss the role of diverse cultures in sparking a global cultural renaissance.

President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the opening ceremony, emphasized the forum's significance as an international platform for addressing pressing global challenges and advancing intercultural understanding. He also highlighted the ongoing border delimitation and demarcation efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stressing the importance of direct dialogue and cooperation without external intermediaries.

As part of the forum's activities, attendees will visit territories in Azerbaijan recently liberated after three decades of occupation. Special panel sessions will be conducted in the historic cities of Aghdam and Shusha, symbolizing hope and renewal for the region.

Since its inception, the Baku Process has significantly expanded in scope and influence, facilitating discussions that have shaped policies and perspectives worldwide.