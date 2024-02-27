Visit of President of Kazakhstan will take place
Visit of President of Kazakhstan will take place
On March 11-12, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Baku.
As the Embassy of Kazakhstan informed Turan, bilateral documents will be signed during the two-day visit. Tokayev is expected to visit Fuzuli, where the Kurmangazy Center for Children's Creativity will be opened.--
-
-
- In World
- 27 February 2024 14:23
Politics
-
- 27 February 2024, 17:14
Dilara Askerova, the mother of Azerbaijani student Farid Safarli, who was arrested in Iran, appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. In an appeal posted on Facebook, Dilara Askerova notes that Farid has been in an Iranian prison for a year on false charges of espionage. He has serious health problems. "For 5-6 months now, he has been having neurological seizures several times a day, his jaw is cramping and his teeth began to fall out. Despite repeated appeals, the mother was never allowed to talk to her son. I am very worried about his future. As a doctor, I know that this will leave a serious mark on his health and it will take many years for rehabilitation." Dilara Askerova asks Ilham Aliyev to help free Farid Safarli and return him to Azerbaijan.
-
- 27 February 2024, 16:16
On Tuesday, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Shuai Alpai. During the meeting, Hasanov told the guests about the operational situation on the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border and reforms in the Azerbaijani army, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.
-
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, following President Emmanuel Macron, allowed the military to be sent to Ukraine. Paris "cannot rule out anything in the war" that is taking place "in the very heart of Europe," including sending ground troops, CNews quoted the prime minister as saying.
-
- 27 February 2024, 14:12
President Ilham Aliyev received on Tuesday Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabia, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Affairs . The Saudi Minister emphasised the importance of Azerbaijan's simplification of the process of issuing visas to citizens of his country, which gave impetus to the development of tourism between the countries.
Leave a review