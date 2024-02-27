Visit of President of Kazakhstan will take place

On March 11-12, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Baku.

As the Embassy of Kazakhstan informed Turan, bilateral documents will be signed during the two-day visit. Tokayev is expected to visit Fuzuli, where the Kurmangazy Center for Children's Creativity will be opened.--